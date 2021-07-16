Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Completion is expected in summer 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $61.1 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com.
State Route 70 between Binney Junction and Silva Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday for pavement grinding, drainage work and paving activity.
Short-term project
State Route 70 between the Clark Divide Canal and McGowan Parkway: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder of the main highway and ramps closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 at Kola Street east: Motorists may expect Nevada Street west closed to traffic to and from State Route 99 for roadway construction.
State Route 99 at Elm Street west: Motorists may expect Elm Street west to and from State Route 99 closed for roadway construction.
State Route 99 between Ash Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for highway construction activity.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 between the Sutter-Sacramento County Line and Franklin Road: Motorists may expect the center median closed and lane restrictions on Franklin Road from 8 a.m. to 12:01 p.m. Monday for AT&T utility work.
State Route 99 between Cutting Avenue and Coleman Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through July 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20 between the State Route 16/SR-20 junction and Big Turnout: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 12:01 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair work.
State Route 45 around Ceres Avenue: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for PG&E work on a power pole.