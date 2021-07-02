Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 Wednesday, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for paving work.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Completion is expected in summer 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for striping work.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $61.1 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com.
State Route 70 between Laurellen Road and Binney Junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for pavement grinding and paving work.
Short-term project
State Route 70 between the Clark Divide Canal and McGowan Parkway: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder of the highway and ramps closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 at Nevada Street west: Motorists may expect Nevada Street west closed to traffic to and from State Route 99 for roadway construction.
State Route 99 at Elm Street west: Motorists may expect Elm Street west to and from State Route 99 closed for roadway construction.
State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for PG&E underground work.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 around the intersection of SR-99 and Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road: Northbound motorists may no longer make left turns from SR-99 to Encinal and southbound motorists may no longer make left turns from SR-99 to Live Oak because of the installation of flexible barrier in the center median. Motorists also may no longer cross the highway between Live Oak and Encinal.
State Route 99 between Cutting Avenue and Coleman Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through July 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 at the Husted Road overcrossing: Motorists may expect the overcrossing closed through July 16 for bridge work. Northbound motorists should follow the signed detour route.