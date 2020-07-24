Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, for roadway excavation, pavement and earthmoving work.
State Route 20 between Stacey Ann Drive and Libby Lane: Motorists may expect rock blasting activity sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. Motorists can expect up to a 30-minute delay to ensure all explosives are discharged and the roadway is safe for travel. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99 between east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving work. Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for K-rail installation work.
State Route 99: Construction is starting on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 from 0.3 miles north of Sacramento Avenue to 0.5 miles south of Wilson Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions at a variety of locations from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through September 22 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
State Route 99 between Smith Road and the State Route 20 junction: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday for pavement grinding and paving work.
State Route 99 between Franklin Road and Smith Road: Southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday for pavement grinding and paving work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.