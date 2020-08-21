Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue work on a number of projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for roadway excavation, drainage and grading work.
- State Route 20: Work continues a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for paving work.
- State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70 at the Erle Road overcrossing: Northbound motorists may the right shoulder of the northbound off-ramp closed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for PG&E work on Lindhurst Avenue.
- State Route 70 between North Beale Road and the E Street Bridge: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Route 99 between east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for pavement work.
- State Route 99 between Acacia Road and Humphrey Road: Motorists may expect around the clock one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Friday, September 4, for crews to work on a new highway alignment.
- State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
- State Route 99 between Juniper Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 99 at Larkin Street (west), or Broadway Crossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect Larkin Street (west) closed around-the-clock for roadway construction.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20 between Township Road and the State Route 99 junction: Eastbound motorists may the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 99 from 0.33 miles north of Sacramento Avenue to 0.5 miles south of Wilson Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Friday for striping work.
- State Route 99 from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to Bogue Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
- State Route 99 from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to 560 feet north of Smith Road: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
- State Route 99 between Bogue Road and the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various center median, lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday for shoulder work.
- State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through September 22 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
- State Route 99 between the State Route 20 junction and Butte House Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, median and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term project
- Interstate 5 between the Williams overhead and E Street overcrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.