Work is set to continue on a number of Caltrans projects this coming week.
Here’s what people can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation, drainage and grading work.
State Route 20 between Stacey Ann Drive and Libby Lane: Motorists may expect rock blasting activity sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday. Motorists can expect up to a 30-minute delay to ensure all explosives are discharged and the roadway is safe for travel. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for roadway excavation, pavement and earthmoving work.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 70 between the Sutter County line and the Feather River Bridge: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder and median closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
State Route 70 between Saddleback Drive and Ramirez Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 70 between Laurellen Road and Silva: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for sign work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is scheduled to start July 20. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for utility work.
State Route 99 between Ash Street and Ramsdell Drive/Adeline Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 from 0.3 miles north of Sacramento Avenue to 0.5 miles south of Wilson Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
State Route 99 between Smith Road and the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
State Route 16 between the State Route 20 junction and the Colusa-Yolo County line: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.