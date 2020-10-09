Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for paving work.
State Route 20: Work continues a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for miscellaneous roadwork.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 49 between Marysville Road and Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous maintenance work.
State Route 49 between Camptonville Road and Sleighville Circle: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
State Route 65 at Hooper Street: Motorists may expect the right shoulder on Hooper Street closed through October 19 for local paving, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70 from the State Route 65 junction to about a mile north of Feather River Boulevard: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and paving work.
State Route 70 at McGowan Parkway: Southbound motorists may expect temporary ramp closures sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday for pavement grinding and paving work. The Plumas Lake Boulevard ramps will remain open when the McGowan ramps are closed.
State Route 70 at Plumas Lake Boulevard: Southbound motorists may expect temporary ramp closures sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and paving work. The McGowan Parkway ramps will be open when the Plumas Lake ramps are closed.
State Route 70 at Erle Road: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder of the off-ramp closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for PG&E to perform gas line work on Lindhurst Avenue.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99 between the east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control through 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for pavement work.
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Juniper Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for underground waterline work.
State Route 99 at Birch Street, Ash Street, Walker Way and Archer Avenue: Motorists may expect Birch, Ash, Walker and Archer closed at State Route 99 around-the-clock through late October for roadway construction. Motorists should use Elm Street or seek alternative routes.
Special event
State Route 65 at Hooper Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through November 5 for a portable message board publicizing traffic control measures for an annual fall pumpkin farm event in Wheatland.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through October 30 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
State Route 99 from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to 560 feet north of Smith Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.
State Route 99 from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to Bogue Road: South- and northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.
State Route 99 from Bogue Road to 560 feet north of Smith Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for paving work.
State Route 99 between Bridge Street and Woodward Avenue: Motorists may expect center median restrictions from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday for the City of Yuba City to do weeding work.
State Route 99 between Bridge Street and the State Route 20 junction: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for AT&T to perform fiber option line work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for pavement work.
Short-term projects
State Route 16 between Bear Creek in Colusa and Rumsey Canyon in Yolo: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for wildfire-related emergency tree and debris removal, culvert clean-up, drainage and erosion control work.