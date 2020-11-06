Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for miscellaneous highway construction work.
State Route 20: Work continues a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous roadwork.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20 between Buchanan Street and 17th Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.
State Route 20 between Freeman Street and Swezey Street: West- and eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for PG&E utility work.
State Route 49 from Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for miscellaneous maintenance work.
State Route 70 from the State Route 65 junction to about a mile north of Feather River Boulevard: Southbound motorists may expect lane restrictions at various times and locations from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Friday for shoulder work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Bishop Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for PG&E to perform landscape work.
State Route 99 between Elm Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect auxiliary lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.
State Route 99 at Birch Street, Ash Street, Walker Way and Archer Avenue: Motorists may expect Birch, Ash, Walker and Archer closed at State Route 99 around-the-clock through Monday for roadway construction. Motorists should use Elm Street or seek alternative routes.
Short-term project
State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through December 18 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in early winter. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 at the State Route 20 interchange: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent shoulder and lane restrictions on the on-ramp and off-ramp from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 16 between Bear Creek in Colusa and Rumsey Canyon in Yolo: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for wildfire-related roadside repair work.