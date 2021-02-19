Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com Main highway roadwork is in winter suspension. Dry Creek bridge work adjacent to the highway is scheduled to continue during the winter, depending on the weather.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com Main highway roadwork is in winter suspension. Freshwater Creek bridge work adjacent to the highway is scheduled to continue during the winter, depending on the weather.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20 between Buchanan Street and 22nd Street: Eastbound motorists may expect a traffic lane shift from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for an Army Corps of Engineers contractor to do drainage work.
State Route 70 between Silva Avenue and Noble Road: Motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for utility work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work is wrapping up on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in winter 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Birch Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various shoulder, auxiliary lane and lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for underground waterline, sewer, drainage, sidewalk, curb, gutter and driveway work.
State Route 99 at Walker Way: Motorists may expect Walker closed at State Route 99 through summer 2021 for roadway construction. Motorists should use Ash Street or Archer Avenue as alternate routes.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 at the Hillgate Road undercrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent ramp closures and various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions and full ramp closures at various times from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
State Route 16 between Bear Creek and the Colusa-Yolo County line: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.
State Route 20 between the Colusa-Lake County line and the start of the passing lanes: East- and westbound motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.