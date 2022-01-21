Caltrans announced Thursday that it will be expanding its litter program statewide after successful efforts in the Sacramento and San Diego regions.
The agency’s Clean California incentive program offers up to $250 per month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter along state highways, according to a news release from Caltrans. The expansion comes after a successful pilot program in the Sacramento and San Diego regions that added 230 new highway adoptions in three months.
“Clean California is all about restoring pride in public spaces and making a difference in our communities,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in the release. “This incentive is designed to encourage and reward people for volunteering to pick up highway litter and beautify California’s roadways.”
Clean California, part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, is a $1.1 billion multiyear effort to remove trash, create jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides into places of public pride, Caltrans said. Demonstrating the success of the program, Caltrans said it has collected more than 5,600 tons of litter and made more than 500 new hires and another 290 conditional job offers since July 2021.
Whether completed by an individual or group, Caltrans said it will award up to $250 per month for activities such as:
– $250 for clearing litter on both sides of a highway.
– $62.50 for each ramp, or $250 for all four ramps.
– Up to $250 for cleanup activities at other locations, such as along bike paths or park-and-ride facilities.
Those who take part as an Adopt-A-Highway volunteer must submit information – including date, location, amount of trash collected, number of volunteers, hours worked and pictures – following eligible cleanup activities to receive a payment, Caltrans said. Adopt-A-Highway participants are limited to one payment per month.
There is no cost to participate as an Adopt-A-Highway volunteer and as part of the program, Caltrans will install signs displaying the name of the person, family, organization, or business on all segments of an adopted highway. Those interested in participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program can call 866-ADOPTAHWY (866-236-7824) or visit CleanCA.com for more information.