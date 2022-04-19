Last week, Caltrans announced that it will be celebrating Earth Day with free “Dump Day” events throughout California on Saturday.
For residents of District Three, which includes Yuba, Sutter, Butte, and Colusa counties, a Dump Day event will take place at the Marysville Maintenance Station on 1001 North Beale Road in Linda. Collections at the site will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until capacity is reached.
Caltrans said locals are welcome to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items to this event for free disposal. Collection is limited to household items such as tires (max of four), metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, wood, mattresses, household appliances, and landscape trimmings. No construction materials, hazardous waste, e-waste, asphalt, dirt, concrete, treated wood waste, or asbestos of any type will be accepted.
Prior to driving, Caltrans encourages motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads. The transportation of unsecured loads is both unsafe and illegal, and it can lead to the pollution of California’s roads and waterways. Caltrans takes these risks seriously and said it will not accept loads that have not been tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means. But, for those who transport their items properly, staff will be on-site to accept approved debris and household waste free of charge.
To help ensure loads are secure follow these tips from Caltrans:
- Remove loose material and trash before driving.
- Put light items lower and tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.
- Keep materials level with the truck bed and don’t overload.
- Cover loads with tarps or cargo nets completely as debris can escape from the gaps.
According to the Caltrans, these statewide Dump Day events have been made possible through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter. It is also projected to create thousands of jobs and transform both state and local public spaces through beautification efforts.
“The best way to keep California clean is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck. “Clean California’s goal is to make sure trash never reaches our roadsides or waterways. These Dump Day events discourage illegal dumping along highways and roads by giving people throughout the state a convenient place to dispose of bulky items safely, properly, and at no cost.”
The Clean California initiative launched in July and since then Caltrans has removed more than 9,000 tons of litter from state highways, enough to fill 164 Olympic-size swimming pools. It has also enabled the organization to hire 678 new team members including 526 maintenance workers who collect litter and remove graffiti. Caltrans has now hosted 72 free Dump Day events and collected more than 18,000 cubic yards of trash including 7,719 tires, 1,973 mattresses, 804 appliances (295 were refrigerators), and a hot tub.
The California Department of Transportation District Three office is located at 703 B Street in Marysville and can be contacted at 530-741-4211. For more information on Dump Days and the Clean California initiative, visit CleanCA.com.