Caltrans crews installed the first District 3 memorial signs at the west- and eastbound Interstate 80 Gold Run rest areas on Monday.

 California Department of Transportation

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said it installed District 3 memorial signs Monday as part of an effort to honor the district’s 14 workers who have died in the line of duty and as a way to encourage travelers to drive more responsibly.

The first District 3 memorial signs were placed at the westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 Gold Run rest areas. More signs are expected to go up at the I-80 Donner Summit and Interstate 5 Elkhorn, Dunnigan, Maxwell and Willow rest areas, officials said.

