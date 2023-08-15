The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said it installed District 3 memorial signs Monday as part of an effort to honor the district’s 14 workers who have died in the line of duty and as a way to encourage travelers to drive more responsibly.
The first District 3 memorial signs were placed at the westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 Gold Run rest areas. More signs are expected to go up at the I-80 Donner Summit and Interstate 5 Elkhorn, Dunnigan, Maxwell and Willow rest areas, officials said.
More than 1,424 people from 2013 to 2022 were killed on District 3’s state highways, officials said. Stretching from Butte County to Sacramento County and from Colusa County to El Dorado County, District 3 maintains more than 4,385 miles of state highway in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
Of those deaths, 39 resulted from 38 vehicle crashes in active construction zones.
The memorial signs installed by Caltrans workers are intended to recognize the 191 highway workers who have been killed on the job statewide since 1921, officials said.
Each year, Caltrans employees, family members of fallen workers, and community members throughout the state gather to honor these workers and to promote safe driving campaigns.
“Safety is Caltrans’ top priority,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. “Lives are literally at stake every day. We hold a sacred duty to remember all the people who have lost their lives working with us, and I implore all Californians to please slow down and move over in every work zone, every time. A life may depend on it.”
Since 1923, officials said District 3 has lost 14 employees who were performing their normal duties on the job.
“We will never forget our fallen employees who worked diligently to ensure our roadways were safe for the traveling public,” District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal said in a statement. “The tremendous sacrifices by these public servants remind us of the enormous loss to their family, friends and Caltrans.”
The most recent on-the-job fatality in District 3 occurred in 2010. Chico maintenance lead worker Gary Smith, 57, was struck and killed by a motorist while performing traffic control for a detour around an earlier fatal crash, officials said. The driver of the vehicle that struck Smith later pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was sentenced to prison.
In 2007, 35-year-old highway maintenance worker Matthew White was struck and killed by a vehicle exiting at the I-5 Southbound Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp.
“With the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs of 2021 as well as Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Caltrans and local agencies now have significant additional funds to repair and maintain California’s transportation system,” officials said. “The additional funding has increased the number of Caltrans employees and contractors working on the state highway system, highlighting the importance for drivers to stay vigilant and aware.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, highway construction and maintenance work is considered one of the most hazardous occupations in the country. In 2021, more than 9,500 work zone collisions occurred on California highways, resulting in an estimated 2,971 injuries and 73 fatalities, officials said. Nationally, drivers and passengers account for 85% of people who are killed in work zones.
“In 2022, Caltrans announced a new Director’s Policy on Road Safety, which commits the department to the Safe System approach and reaffirms the vision of reaching zero fatalities and serious injuries on state highways by 2050,” officials said. “This policy takes steps to further a shift that began in 2020, as state transportation leaders recognized a bolder and more focused approach was necessary to combat the troubling rise in fatalities and serious injuries on California roads. The state’s 2020-24 Strategic Highway Safety Plan – managed by Caltrans and involving more than 400 stakeholders – was updated to include the Safe System approach.”
Caltrans said it partnered with the California Transportation Foundation to develop two funds to benefit the families of Caltrans workers killed on the job. The Fallen Workers Assistance and Memorial Fund helps with the initial needs a surviving family faces and the Caltrans Fallen Workers Memorial Scholarship is available to the children of these workers.