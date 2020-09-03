The California Department of Transportation is planning a safety project along Highway 99 around the Lomo Railroad Crossing in Sutter County and is currently accepting public comments about the proposal.
The project area is proposed to be along the highway at the Eager Road interchange and at Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road near the railroad crossing. The preliminary alternative proposes to construct cul-de-sacs to close access to the highway from Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road, with traffic being diverted to the Eager Road interchange. Caltrans also proposes to close off left turns from Kent Avenue to southbound Highway 99, with drivers being diverted to Clark Road for access.
Caltrans states the proposal is the preliminary alternative and based on the public input, the state department could develop other alternatives as appropriate.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Caltrans has organized a virtual town hall meeting that features a short video presentation outlining the project and the proposed traffic safety features. To view the video, go to https://bit.ly/2QRWwR5.
Community members are encouraged to submit comments about the project via postal mail, email or telephone by Oct. 2. Comments can be emailed to Lomo.crossing.project@dot.ca.gov or submitted by calling 741-5554. Postal mail should be sent to the California Department of Transportation, Program/Project Management, 703 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901, Attn: SR-99 Lomo Crossing Safety Project.