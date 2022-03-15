The California Department of Transportation said it wanted to alert motorists about daytime and occasional nighttime work on State Highway 70 south of the Feather River in Linda for construction of new bridge rails and a concrete center median barrier.
“Crews are working behind temporary concrete barriers, or K-rail, that have been placed in the center median of northbound and southbound Highway 70,” Caltrans said in a statement. “Motorists should be alert for a traffic lane shift in each direction between the Feather River Boulevard overcrossing and the North Beale Road on-ramp to northbound Highway 70 at Marysville Bridge.”
Caltrans said Bridgeway Civil Constructors of Vacaville is the contractor on the $7.3 million project that is expected to be completed by this summer, depending on weather or unexpected events.