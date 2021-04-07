A portion of Highway 70 just north of Marysville will be closed to motorists for a few days this weekend as Caltrans works to connect the new Simmerly Slough Bridge with the highway.
The closure will impact southbound Highway 70 between Woodruff Lane and Laurellen Road starting from 8 p.m. Friday (April 9) until 5 a.m. Monday (April 12). Highway 70 will remain open only to adjacent residents from Laurellen Road to Woodruff Lane. Signage will also be in place for local routes.
Southbound motorists will be directed to take eastbound Woodruff Lane to Highway 20 and then go west on Highway 20 to the junction of Highway 70/20 in Marysville. Northbound motorists may expect intermittent delays due to construction. Butte County area travelers are advised to use southbound Highway 99.
The work is part of a $60.4 million project to replace the 64-year-old Simmerly Slough Bridge north of Marysville.
Caltrans said weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter (@CaltransDist3) and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.