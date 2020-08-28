Valley Roadwork Schedule
Sunday through Saturday, August 30 – September 5, 2020
Most traffic-interfering work will be limited from 6 a.m. Friday, September 4 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 7 due to the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
Interstate 5 (Colusa County) Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Route 20 (Sutter County) Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
August 31 –September 4
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for pavement work.
State Route 20 (Yuba County) Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20 (Yuba County) Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com
August 31– September 4
State Route 20 (Yuba County) between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for roadway excavation, drainage and grading work.
State Route 20 (Yuba County) Work continues a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com
August 31 – September 3
State Route 20 (Yuba County) between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail work.
State Routes 20/45 (Colusa County) Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
August 31 – September 4
State Routes 20/45 (Colusa County) between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 32 (Butte County) Work continues a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
August 31 – September 4
State Route 32, West 8th Street (Butte County) between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Motorists may expect the left and right shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
August 31 – September 4
State Route 32, or West 9th Street (Butte County) between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70 (Butte County) Work continues on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70 (Yuba County) Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
August 31 – September 3
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between Juniper Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for underground utility work.
September 2 – 3
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between Coleman Avenue and Ash Street: Southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for striping work.
September 3 – Early October
State Route 99 (Sutter County) at Birch, Ash and Walker streets: Motorists may expect Birch, Ash and Walker streets closed at State Route 99 around-the-clock through early October for roadway construction. Motorists should seek alternative routes.
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
Interstate 5 (Colusa County) between the Williams overhead and E Street overcrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, center median and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for electrical work.
State Route 20 (Sutter County) between Rocca Way and Civic Center Boulevard: Westbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for AT&T utility work.
State Route 32 (Butte County) at La Linda Lane: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement repair work.
State Route 32 (Butte County) from W. 8th Avenue to east of West Sacramento Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement repair work.
State Route 32 (Butte County) from Big Chico Creek to West Sacramento Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement repair work.
State Route 49 (Yuba County) between Camptonville/Jackson Mill and Sleighville Circle: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for utility pole replacement work.
State Route 65 (Yuba County) at Hooper Street: Motorists may expect the right shoulder on Hooper Street closed through October 19 for local paving, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 65 (Yuba County) at McGowan Parkway overcrossing: Motorists may expect the right shoulder closed on the parkway from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for PGE to gas line work under the railroad tracks.
State Route 70 (Butte County) between Georgia Pacific Way and the State Route 191 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect lane and ramp restrictions at various times and locations from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for PGE to replace utility poles on each side of the highway. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at one time.
State Route 70 (Butte County) between the Pinkston Road/Old Mill Road and the Plumas County line: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for paving work over drainage crossings.
State Route 70 (Yuba County) at the Feather River Boulevard/South Marysville undercrossing: Northbound motorists may expect left shoulder and median restrictions from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.
State Route 70 (Yuba County) between the Plumas Arboga Road overhead and Algodon Road overcrossing: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for survey work.
State Route 70 (Yuba County) between North Beale Road and the E Street Bridge: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, median and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
State Route 70 (Yuba County) between 2nd Street and 8th Street: Northbound motorists may expect one of the two left turn lanes to 5th Street closed from 8:30 p.m. to 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for city roadwork on 5th Street.
State Route 99 (Butte County) between Dry Creek and Scrub Creek: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for pavement work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to Bogue Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to 560 feet north of Smith Road: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) at Barry Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for electrical work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between Bogue Road and the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various center median and lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for shoulder work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through September 22 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between Bridge Street and Woodward Avenue: Motorists may expect the center median closed from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday for Yuba City to perform landscape work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between Butte House Road and Woodward Avenue: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 5.m. Monday through Thursday for AT&T utility work.
State Route 99 (Sutter County) between the State Route 20 junction and Butte House Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, median and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
State Route 149 (Butte County) between the State Route 70 junction and Shippee Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday for striping work.
State Route 149 (Butte County) between the State Route 70 junction and Shippee Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent full closures of the highway from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for PGE to replace utility poles on each side of the roadway.
State Route 149 (Butte County) between Gold Run Creek and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday pavement work.
State Route 162 (Butte County) between Feather River Boulevard and 7th Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for AT&T utility work.
State Route 162 (Glenn County) between Pacific Avenue/Enright Avenue and Jefferson Street/Crawford Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for AT&T utility work.
The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (#1) to the shoulder (#2, 3, 4, etc.).
Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/