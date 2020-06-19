Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of projects in the region.
Here's what drivers can expect:
Yuba
County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation work.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for roadway excavation, pavement and earth-moving work.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: The contractor is planning to conduct a minor rock blasting operation sometime during the week. No date has been scheduled at this time. Blasting is not expected to affect the roadway. The normal 10- to 20-minute traffic delay is anticipated.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term
projects
State Route 49 between Marysville Road in Yuba County and Union Flat Campground in Sierra County: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage ditch cleaning.
State Route 70 between Saddleback Drive and Ramirez Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for electrical work.
Sutter
County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 70 at the SR-70/State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound may expect a partial ramp closure and various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday for electrical work.
State Route 99 between Cross Canal Bridge and the State Route 70 junction: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work. Southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 99 between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 113 between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
Colusa
County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists can expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
Short-term project
State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.