Caltrans released a virtual open house video presenting the State Routes 70-99 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan (SR 70-99 CMCP), according to an agency news release.
SR 70-99 CMCP is a long-term transportation plan for the corridors in Butte, Sacramento, Sutter and Yuba counties. Future projects aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livability in the community through operational improvements, technological advancements and increased multimodal options such as bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes, and passenger and freight rail, according to the release.
The plan covers approximately 90 miles of the Highway 99 corridor beginning in Sacramento County at the junction of Highway 5 and ending in Butte County at the junction with the north end of Esplanade in Chico. In addition, it covers 56 miles of Highway 70 from the Highway 99 junction in Sutter County, through Yuba County ending at the junction of Highway 191 in Butte County. The corridor also includes the entire five-mile stretch of Highway 191 in Butte County, connecting both Highway 70 and Highway 99.
Caltrans invited the public to view the video and participate in a survey by visiting https://bit.ly/3hymBCA. The video and public survey will be online through Sept. 30, according to the release.
For more information, contact Corridor Planning Manager Will Schilling at will.schilling@dot.ca.gov or 821-8409.