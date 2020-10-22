If you’ve noticed the roadsides have been getting trashier lately, maybe you’ll soon see the trend reverse.
Caltrans recently reinvigorated its highway cleanup program, following a prolonged shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple teams have been out in force since summer to help cleanup what Caltrans public information officer Kerstin Tomlinson called an unprecedented situation, in terms of the amount of litter accumulated along California state highways.
“Trash has built up quicker now than any time on record because of the stay-at-home order, and Caltrans suspending (its) regular litter removal efforts in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tomlinson said in a press release. “This has been an unprecedented time.”
But now it’s back to the highways to clean them up. A year ago – pre-pandemic – Tomlinson said in a video presentation that Caltrans picked up enough trash to fill 18,000 garbage trucks.
While 2020 numbers are not yet available, Tomlinson said Caltrans is in catch-up mode
“We’ve been playing catch up in many areas,” Tomlinson said.
Locally, one of Caltrans’ partners, Adopt-a-Highway, works with the Yuba City Moose Lodge on the first Sunday of every month to clean up a portion of Highway 99 within Sutter County limits.
In addition, the Strong and Courageous Foundation has a tentative plan to clean up on the second Saturday in November along Highway 20, according to Tomlinson.
It’s definitely a team effort, and that includes law enforcement’s help with enforcement on potential litterbugs.
Tomlinson said Caltrans has partnered with California Highway Patrol to enforce the state’s anti-littering laws, which are expansive.
According to Sutter County Detective Andre Licon, the state’s anti-littering law is broken down in several different ways, including both commercial and residential waste dumps. He said the most common citations are usually ones that can be either classified as a misdemeanor or infraction, depending on the volume or the nature of the contents involved.
“I have cited four individuals during the past six months. All chose to contest the citation, (and) were found guilty based on the evidence presented and subsequently ordered to pay a substantial fine,” Licon said.
An infraction for littering, Licon said, is usually any illegal residential dump less than a cubic yard. It invariably results in a fine plus court fees, Licon said.
Misdemeanors, he said, would be more costly and may include probation. Illegally dumping commercial items like “carpet, flooring, paint,” could be classified as a misdemeanor for littering, Licon said.
“The judge makes the (final) determination based on photos that we submit,” Licon said.