Work on a number of Caltrans projects is scheduled to continue this week.
Here's what drivers can expect:
Yuba County long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $56.1 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday for tree clearing, fencing, utility and miscellaneous construction work.
State Route 20: Work continues a $55.4 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous maintenance work.
Sutter County long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
State Route 99: Between Sacramento Avenue and Laurel Avenue, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for miscellaneous work.
Colusa County long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work is starting on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until late fall. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20/45: Construction is starting on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for construction work.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: Between the North Maxwell overhead and Funks Creek Bridge, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for crack seal work. Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for crack seal work.
State Route 45: At Wilson Bend, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday for utility work.