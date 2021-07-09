Caltrans District 3 is conducting an online survey gathering feedback from the community intended to help guide future project development along Highway 70 and Highway 99 between Butte and Sacramento counties.
Survey results will be incorporated into a comprehensive multimodal corridor plan that is being developed by the state agency and its partners, including local governments, community groups and transportation planning agencies in Sutter, Yuba, Butte and Sacramento counties.
The corridor plan will develop a strategy and identify future projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving liability in the community through operational improvements, technological advancements and increased multimodal options such as bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes and passenger rail, according to a press release.
The survey is available at www.Hwy70-99CorridorPlan.com. Public input must be submitted by Aug. 15. For more information, contact Caltrans Planning Manager Will Schilling at will.schilling@dot.ca.gov.