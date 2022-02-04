The California Department of Transportation said it has begun to take feedback from community members on the proposed State Routes 70-99 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan, also known as the SR 70-99 CMCP.
Caltrans said public feedback about the corridor projects should be submitted by Feb. 15. Information on the plan and projects is available for review at www.Hwy70-99CorridorPlan.com.
The agency said anyone who resides, commutes, drives, rides or travels in Yuba, Sutter, Butte, or Sacramento counties is encouraged to participate.
Comments or questions about the project can be submitted to Caltrans Planning Manager Will Schilling at will.shilling@dot.ca.gov.