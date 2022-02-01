Caltrans District 3 is seeking feedback from the community regarding proposed projects to improve travel on the State Route 70 and State Route 99 corridors between Butte and Sacramento counties.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, officials have been working to develop the State Routes 70-99 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan (CMCP) in coordination with corridor partners – including local governments, community groups and transportation planning agencies in Butte, Sutter, Yuba and Sacramento counties – since September 2020.
“Survey feedback from community members and local stakeholders gathered in September 2021 has assisted Caltrans in developing a list of 80 proposed highway improvement projects for the corridor such as new freeway interchanges, expanding park and ride capacity, designated bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways, and additional highway lanes or turn lanes,” the release said.
The proposed projects are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livability in the community through operational improvements, technological advancements and increased multimodal options such as bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes and passenger rail.
Information on the plan and corresponding projects is available for review at www.Hwy70-99CorridorPlan.com.
Caltrans wants to get public feedback on the list of corridor projects by Feb. 15.
For more information, contact Caltrans Planning Manager Will Schilling at will.schilling@dot.ca.gov.