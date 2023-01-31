The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Tuesday it is currently seeking volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the testing phase of what the agency called a “road charge” pilot.
Officials said as many as 500 volunteers will be able to participate in a “seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.”
Caltrans said there is no cost to participate and when finished, volunteers will be eligible to receive an incentive of up to $250.
“Rural and tribal communities have unique travel needs and may interact with a road charge system in different ways,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. “It is essential that Caltrans understands their needs as it develops an equitable and convenient alternative to the gas tax.”
Set to start in March, the California Road Charge Public-Private Roads Project will “explore the technical aspects of reporting mileage, as well as engage rural and tribal communities in a conversation about their communities’ priorities in a potential road charge system to fund road and highway maintenance,” Caltrans said.
The pilot study will simulate how participants interact with a road charge system by reporting mileage and “paying” mock invoices. The pilot also will conduct surveys to gauge participants’ preferences and experience.
“As vehicles become more fuel-efficient and the state’s transition to zero-emission vehicles accelerates, Caltrans is researching possible alternatives to the state gas tax, which California has historically relied on to build and maintain the state’s transportation system,” Caltrans said. “Volatile oil prices and California’s phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 add increased urgency to research ways to bring long-term stability to transportation funding. For that reason, Caltrans is testing various methods to collect per-mile rather than per-gallon fees.”
Caltrans said funding is provided through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation System Funding Alternatives Program.
Those interested in volunteering can visit https://tinyurl.com/2aua9efu to complete a participant recruitment survey. Participants must be California residents over the age of 18 and Caltrans said it will not receive any sensitive information from participants.