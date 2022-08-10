The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said it will host a Clean California Dump Day event this Saturday in Williams.
Caltrans said it will have maintenance staff on site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge. Other acceptable items include yard waste, tires, household appliances, and mattresses.
According to the department, the following items will be accepted on a limited basis:
– Tires: Up to four each per vehicle and removed from wheels
– Mattresses: Box springs, and futon mattresses that are detached from frame or base – up to four each per vehicle
The following items will not be accepted at the event:
– Hazardous materials such as batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.
– E-waste or universal waste: Televisions, video equipment, computer monitors or electronic devices of any kind
– Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt or sand
“Residents of Colusa County may visit https://bit.ly/3znYNdP to find information about disposing household hazardous waste,” Caltrans said. “Once space is filled, waste may not be accepted. This event may be canceled due to operational demands. This Dump Day event is organized to further Caltrans’ goal of keeping California highways litter-free as part of the Clean California Initiative.”
The Dump Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until capacity is reached on Saturday at the Caltrans Williams Overflow Yard located at 737 N. Seventh St. in Williams.