The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced this week that it will hold a Clean California Free Dump Day on Saturday in Linda.
Caltrans said it will have maintenance staff on site to accept non-hazardous household waste and approved debris at no charge.
“Other acceptable items include tires, household appliances, and mattresses,” Caltrans officials said.
The Dump Day event will take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Marysville Maintenance Station located at 1001 North Beale Road.
“These Dump Day events are organized to further the Caltrans’ goal of keeping California highways litter-free as part of the Clean California Initiative,” officials said.