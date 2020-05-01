Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Yuba County
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-noon Friday through Sunday, May 10, for PG&E to perform work on its power lines.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $56.1 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for AT&T to relocate utility lines.
State Route 20: Work continues a $55.4 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and possibly Saturday from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. for roadway excavation, culvert and earthmoving work.
State Route 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect full highway closure to start sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday and possibly Friday for rock blasting operations. The Friday blasting date is tentative. Following the blast, motorists can expect up to a two-hour delay to ensure all the explosives are discharged and debris is cleared from the roadway.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between 22nd Street and Levee Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday for a utility company to work on a conductor that crosses over the highway.
State Route 49: From Marysville Road to Convict Flat Picnic, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various locations from 6:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for crack seal work.
Sutter County
State Route 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 20: At Morehead Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for the installation of a temporary concrete barrier, or K-rail.
State Route 20: Between Humphrey Road and the Wadsworth Canal, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for paving work.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: Between Delevan Road and the Glenn County line, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday for crack seal work.
Interstate 5: Between Delevan Road and the Glenn County line, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for crack seal work.
State Route 45: Between Tule Road/Fruchteni Court, motorists can expect traffic-interfering work from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for PG&E to replace power poles at various locations.