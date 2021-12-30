Because of weather conditions, California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Director Toks Omishakin urged motorists Thursday to avoid non-essential mountain travel in the Sierra Nevada until weather conditions improve.
Caltrans said it has closed 45 state highways since Dec. 24 due to record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada.
With Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50 recently opened after large snow storms hit the area, Caltrans said roadway conditions remain challenging with extensive delays and chain controls in effect.
“The safety of the traveling public is always Caltrans’ top priority,” said Omishakin. “Please avoid traveling to the Sierra unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, make sure you’re prepared.”
According to a release from Caltrans, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) has activated the State Operations Center to monitor storm conditions and coordinate all necessary assistance. Caltrans is coordinating with CalOES, the California Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service to respond to changing conditions and keep roadways safe. In response to the record snowfall, Caltrans redirected all available crews into the mountains to reopen roadways.
Caltrans said it has 1,350 field staff clearing mountain highways and has deployed more than 600 snowplows statewide.
As a result of the current winter storm affecting the area, Caltrans said it has recorded more than $22 million in storm damage to state highways, not including snow and fallen tree removal costs. The department said hundreds of trees have fallen onto highways, slowing the snow removal process.
Caltrans issued the following safety tips for motorists who travel to the mountains:
– Before heading out, check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for the latest road closure and chain control information.
– Carry chains and be ready for winter driving conditions.
– Make sure your vehicle is in good working order by checking your brakes, wipers, antifreeze, heaters, and exhaust systems before you leave.
– Do not try to go around highway closures by using secondary roads.