The California Department of Transportation said it is currently soliciting feedback from members of the community on pedestrian and bicyclist location-based needs identified in District 3’s Caltrans Active Transportation (CAT) Plan.
Home to Caltrans’ headquarters in Sacramento, District 3 encompasses Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties. The district also includes a portion of the Sierra Nevada and natural destinations including Tahoe National Forest.
Caltrans said the goal of the CAT Plan is to align the state’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities. The agency said it is putting an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting communities and improving access for all modes of transportation – including people who walk and bicycle.
This plan has been developed in coordination with regional partners, local governments, community-based organizations and transportation planning agencies in all 11 District 3 counties since fall 2020, Caltrans said.
The feedback the agency received in the summer of 2021 led to a list of more than 600 location-based needs spanning urban, suburban and rural communities along all parts of the state highway system, Caltrans said. Some of the needs identified in that feedback include sidewalk gaps along main streets, bicycle crossings at intersections, and limited crosswalk visibility at freeway interchanges.
Public feedback on a list of identified bicycle and pedestrian needs should be submitted by April 1. A summary report and accompanying story map are available for review at https://www.catplan.org/district-3. Comments or questions about the projects may be submitted to Colin Fredrickson at colin.fredrickson@dot.ca.gov.