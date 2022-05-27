This Memorial Day weekend, Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City will host two events to honor this nation’s heroes.
Along with planned speeches, there also will be the display of the outdoor monument called the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial, which honors the names of the military’s fallen in Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001. Inside the main auditorium on Sunday and Monday will be a full-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, an Afghanistan field hospital, reenactments and more.
On Sunday, a ceremony will start at 10 a.m. that will include keynote speaker retired Lt Col. Damon Friedman, a highly-decorated U.S. Air Force officer who served as a combat controller (special tactics officer), and operated as the lead joint terminal attack controller in Korengal Valley, Afghanistan, where he eliminated “many enemy targets” and destroyed “several fighting positions, including the famous Restrepo during final extraction,” according to a release.
On Monday, the Memorial Day ceremony will begin at noon and feature keynote speaker Dave Roever, a “celebrated” Vietnam veteran who “impacts thousands of wounded warriors through his missions to Iraq/Afghanistan troops and his Eagles Summit Ranches for Wounded Warriors,” a release said.
Calvary Christian Center is located at 2620 Colusa Highway in Yuba City.