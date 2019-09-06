A legislative bill to promote residential housing development in areas impacted by the Camp Fire was sent to the governor’s desk for consideration.
Local Assemblyman James Gallagher introduced the Camp Fire Housing Assistance Act to promote residential development by streamlining environmental regulations – which can often delay or stop housing development – including the cities of Yuba City, Live Oak, Biggs, Corning, Gridley, Orland, Oroville and Willows.
“In the aftermath of the Camp Fire, as we were going around and talking to local government folks, victims and all of the different nonprofits and stakeholders, one thing that became very clear is that we were going to have a very serious housing crisis,” Gallagher said.
Thousands of homes and buildings were destroyed and thousands of people were displaced due to the wildfire in November.
“We just didn’t have the housing stock to keep those people local,” he said.
After speaking with several groups, he said one of the things that would help fast track development would be a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption.
CEQA requires state and local agencies to identify the significant environmental impacts of a project – such as building housing.
“Right off the gun, it’s at least an 18-month process to go through a CEQA review on housing projects,” Gallagher said. “... All of that costs money and the developer is going to have to calculate that into his overall cost and what he sells the home for.”
The bill would still protect environmentally sensitive areas – such as wetlands – and housing projects would have to meet other specified criteria as well.
Originally, Gallagher said they were focusing the bill on areas immediately surrounding Paradise, such as Chico, Oroville and Gridley.
However, the Chico City Council requested that Chico be removed from the bill.
“We found a lot of cities that wanted to be a part of it,” Gallagher said. “... All of those cities are within this geographic region and it seemed like a natural way to go and lot of people get that we are really planning this from a regional standpoint.”
Diana Langley, public works director and former interim city manager for Yuba City, said it’s been identified that there is a need for single-family dwellings as well as affordable housing.
“So one of the things (AB 430) would do is streamline the residential development process for the development of residential properties,” Langley said. “The ability to streamline (the process) would benefit not only the Camp Fire victims because there’s more inventory, but it would benefit the city because they would be able to process applications for development faster.”
The bill was approved by the State Assembly with bipartisan support on Thursday and was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for consideration.
Langley said the Yuba City Council had expressed their support for the bill when it was brought to them and so the fact that it’s going before the governor is exciting for Yuba City.
Gallagher said Newsom has signaled his support and Gallagher anticipates that Newsom will sign it.
“It’s looking good, we’ve really engaged on all levels,” he said. “I’m really proud of my staff and all of the different stakeholders … I think it’s really a testament to what we can do to find solutions when we work together.”
To read the bill text, visit https://bit.ly/2lxn8dH.