CampSingerBuild.jpg

Youth from the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center construct a chicken coop during the 2023 Construction Industry Education Foundation Design Build Competition on May 4 in Sacramento.

 Courtesy of Laura Topete

Youth at the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center – also called Camp Singer –  were awarded Best in Show as well as Safety Officer of the Year on May 3 and 4 during a building competition in Sacramento.

The 2023 Construction Industry Education Foundation Design Build Competition challenges students to design, plan and build a structure. The two-day competition consisted of 40 high schools throughout Northern California, including schools from Sutter, Wheatland, Marysville and Yuba City.

