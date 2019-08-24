This year, the Moose Lodge’s within District Four decided to have their annual campout at Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley.
“It’s a fun time for everyone,” said Roddy Myers, District Four president and Yuba City resident. “It’s neat to get everyone together and the park has been really nice. We all like the area.”
Myers said the campout brought together about 55 campers from 12 Moose Lodge’s throughout the region for their four day camping retreat.
During the outing, Myers said his group has enjoyed their time in the park playing bingo and dice games, cooking out and competing in horseshoe tournaments.
“We are only 20 to 30 minutes outside of Yuba City but it feels like we are a long ways away,” Myers said. “Its been a nice spot for a get-together like this.”
“Every time we come here it gets new and better,” said Walt Meeks, Deputy Supreme Governor of the California and Nevada Moose Lodge and resident of Grass Valley .
According to Jason Kopping, project manager for the Public Works Department for Yuba County, the Sycamore Ranch Campground is a safe and attractive campground for local and traveling visitors alike, with access to the Yuba River and Dry Creek, walking and hiking paths, fishing, horseshoe pits and a large standalone Sycamore tree population.
Kopping said the campground has been growing in popularity in recent years, with most if not all of the 56 campsites usually reserved on weekends.
Klopping said his department attributes the growth in park attendance and revenue to a recent change in how the park accepts campground reservations.
This year, Yuba County launched an online reservation system on the county’s website that allows campers to pre-book and pay for their campsite using a credit or debit card online. Multiple campsites can be reserved with one reservation for up to 14 nights using this new system.
“The online reservation system has proven to be a great win for the park and campers alike,” Kopping said. “Reservations have gone up and are now on par with what we anticipated when we purchased the park.”
Kopping said the biggest benefit for campers has been the ability to modify the dates or durations of their stay should plans change.
“We have a talented staff in this department that has been very flexible and capable of accommodating changes as they come up,” Kopping said.
The county website is now excepting reservations through August 2020 and the online system will begin to accept reservations for September 2020 on September 1.
Kopping said the campground no longer accepts reservations or money on site, but there is a kiosk located near the front of the park that visitors can use to make and pay for their reservation.
The county purchased what is now Sycamore Ranch in 2010 after searching for a suitable property to create a regional park. Since then, the county has been making improvements to the park, including installing a new prefabricated, concrete bathroom that is now above flood levels.
“This facility is easy and inexpensive to maintain,” Kopping said. “And raising the current bathroom above flood lines will guarantee that the facility will have a long life.”
In June of this year the park generated just over $25,000 in revenue, an estimated $10,000 more than it had made in June of 2018 and almost $20,000 more than the same month in 2107. Kopping said this money is used to compete all of the maintenance and upkeep the park needs to stay clean and welcoming.
“Our vision has been to realistically make the part self-sustainable,” Klopping said. “We are not there yet but we are getting very close.”
In addition to campers and those out for a day trip, the park has been a popular destination for weddings, reunions and birthday parties. The Marysville Kiwanis Club has also taken over the campgrounds for their annual Hogs and Hulas event for a number of years.