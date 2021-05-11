With summer just around the corner, many are planning camping trips for the weeks and months ahead. Yuba-Sutter residents don’t have to go far to find several great places to set up camp.
Yuba County
There are several campsites along the more than 60 miles of shoreline at Bullards Bar Reservoir near Camptonville.
Things have been pretty consistent on the weekends but pretty soon it will be busy all the time, said an official from the Bullards Bar Ranger Office.
The campsite usually gets busy around Memorial Day weekend and remains busy for the rest of the summer months. Though, officials said low water levels could change some folks’ minds about coming out this year.
The Schoolhouse Campsite and the Dark Day Campground have been open since mid-April and reservations are now also available for the Hornswoggle Group Campground.
Campsites range from $24-$72 dollars per night and can be reserved at recreation.gov.
There are several recreational opportunities at Bullards Bar Reservoir, including water sports such as skiing, wakeboarding, tubing and swimming as well as hiking and year-round fishing.
There are also a few waterfalls on the reservoir, including Indian Falls, Deadwood Falls and Bridge Falls, which are all great places to stop and go for a swim.
Those that would like to venture out onto the water in a boat should also note that there are only two boat launches at Bullards Bar Reservoir. They are located at the Dark Day Campground and Emerald Cove Marina.
More information about Bullards Bar can be found at https://bullardsbar.com.
Multiple campsites are also located in the 1,600 acre lake and recreation area at Collins Lake, located near Oregon House.
Facilities at Collins Lake include RV hookups, a boat launch, marina and boat rentals, a big sand swimming beach, children’s playground, beach volleyball, a shady picnic area, a general store, laundry facilities and hot showers.
Campsites range in price from $34-$74 per night, or up to $518 per week March through October. Cabins and trailers are also available to rent.
Reservations can be made at www.camplife.com/791/reservation/step1. However, same day reservations cannot be made online. Those that would like to make a same day reservation are asked to call 1-800-286-0576.
More information can be found at https://collinslake.com.
Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley opened for the season last month, welcoming campers and day-use visitors to the 90-acre facility.
Fifty-six campsites are located under the canopy of sycamore trees at the ranch and some can be reserved collectively for larger groups.
Individual campsites cost $30 per night and group sites range from $210-$270.
Campsite can be reserved at https://secure.itinio.com/yuba/.
State and local social distancing guidelines are strictly adhered to by all staff and campers at Sycamore Ranch.
More information about Sycamore Ranch can be found at https://tinyurl.com/335nnnxc.
Camp Far West Reservoir, near Beale Air Force Base and the Spenceville Wildlife Area, offers camping sites as well, with 70 campsites and eight RV hookups on the North Shore and 67 campsites on the South Shore.
The reservoir is a popular spot for fishermen to try their luck at catching a variety of fish including largemouth and smallmouth bass, black bass, crappie, catfish, brown trout and striped bass.
Other recreational activities available at Camp Far West Lake include swimming, boating, water skiing, jet skiing, hiking, biking and horseback riding.
The North Shore is open year-round and the South Shore will open mid-May through September.
Both areas have a boat launch ramp and mini marts that sell tackle and bait.
Reservations can be made by calling (916) 408-5037 or 633-0803.
Sutter County
In Sutter County, 21 paved camping stalls are available to rent at Live Oak Park east of Live Oak.
Each campsite has a picnic table, fire-pit, and barbeque as well as large grassy areas with lots of shade provided by trees.
While the campsite does offer water connections, no showers, electrical or sewer connections are available.
The facility also has a boat ramp capable of launching two boats at one time into the Feather River.
For more information about Live Oak Park, call 822-7410.
Another popular camping site is Lake Minden RV Resort in Nicholas.
The private 41-acre lake provides year-round catfish and largemouth bass fishing. Visitors can also enjoy boating, hiking, picnicking and local wildlife viewing.
The resort is open year round but staff said they are especially busy from April through October.
The facility offers RV campsites as well as cabin and cottage rentals and prices vary throughout the season.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmvw67k.
Regardless of what campsite you choose to visit, campers are encouraged to follow all campfire restrictions because of the possibility of high fire dangers this year due to the dry conditions.