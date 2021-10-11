Camping stay limits have been extended through Oct. 8, 2023, at Mendocino National Forest.
“We want visitors to enjoy great camping experiences in developed campgrounds and in more rustic locations,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Frank Aebly. “Stay limits are important because they help lessen the environmental impacts associated with long-term established camps and help reduce the public safety incidents related to unauthorized residential camping.”
As outlined in Forest Order No. 08-21-06, which went into effect on Thursday, visitors may camp in the same developed recreation campground for 14 days within any 30-day period but no more than 28 cumulative days in any 12-month period.
For dispersed camping, visitors may camp in the same location outside a one-mile radius of a developed recreation site for 14 days within any 30-day period but no more than 28 cumulative days in any 12-month period, according to Forest Order No. 08-21-05.
For more information or to view current forest orders, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.