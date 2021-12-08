The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced $26 million in funding commitments to 11 communities through its Small Community Drought Relief program, which includes funding for the Camptonville Community Services District in Yuba County.
Communities identified for funding by DWR and the State Water Resources Control Board will receive financial assistance to implement projects that invest in long-term solutions such as providing reliable water supply sources, improving water system storage, replacing aging infrastructure and arranging alternative power sources, a news release from DWR said.
“California’s water cycle can be unpredictable, and it has become even more so with climate change. It is imperative that we adapt and be proactive in our response,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in the release. “As this year draws to a close, we are already planning for the potential of a third dry year. This includes providing support to small and rural communities to address water supply challenges and build local resilience should drought conditions continue.”
According to the release, Camptonville Community Services District In Yuba County, which serves the community of Camptonville, currently receives its water supply from the Campbell Gulch and two groundwater wells. Due to dry conditions, the district is reporting extremely low levels of water in the Campbell Gulch and can only draw about 10 gallons per minute. The district will receive $717,065 to construct a new well, the release said.
This latest commitment by DWR is part of a fifth round of funding in the $200 million Small Community Drought Relief program. Since August, 48 projects have been awarded a total of $92 million, the release said.
The Small Community Drought Relief program is currently accepting applications from small communities experiencing hardship due to drought. Funding will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis and interested communities are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, the release said.
For more information about available drought relief funding, visit https://water.ca.gov/Water-Basics/Drought/Drought-Funding.