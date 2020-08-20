The official cause of death of a Camptonville man found dead earlier this month is pending toxicology results, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
On Aug. 3, Antonio Bustamante, 59, was found at the base of a cliff on Pendola Road near Weeds Point in Camptonville around 7:45 p.m. A friend of Bustamante discovered the body after finding Bustamante’s vehicle and his dog on the shoulder of the road, near where he spotted Bustamante at the bottom of the hill.
“The man had external injuries consistent with falling down the hill; but the original autopsy was inconclusive, and cause of death remains pending toxicology results,” Carbah said in an email Thursday.