After more than three years of treatments, a Marysville boy will be completing his last round of chemotherapy Feb. 6.
Eleven-year-old Natholiani “Toli” Sohrakoff was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Oct. 8, 2017, when he was just seven.
Toli’s mother, Natalie Sohrakoff, said she vividly remembers the day that she noticed her son’s swollen abdomen paired with a lump on his upper stomach and rushed him to the emergency room.
“I took him, wondering what it was, thinking it was related to his many food allergies,” said Natalie. “I was not expecting to be told that my seven-year-old has cancer. I mean, you never think that. Why would I think that?”
According to Natalie, that was the second time they had visited the emergency room that weekend because Toli had not been feeling well for a couple of days.
“Toli had trace allergies to egg, milk, soy, wheat and peanuts, so I figured it was his body rejecting his diet,” said Natalie. “I would have never guessed blood cancer.”
During their second visit to Adventist Health/Rideout that weekend, Natalie said they ran blood tests and found that Noli’s white blood count was triple what it was supposed to be.
“They knew it was Leukemia,” said Natalie. “When the nurse sat me down and told me all I could think about was what the next step was. I remember her asking me, ‘why aren't you crying?’ There just wasn't any time to cry, my two boys were with me and I had to be strong in front of them, and I didn't want to scare Toli. He didn't know what was going on really, he just knew he was sick.”
Toli was transported to U.C. Davis Medical Center for chemotherapy treatments right away, said Natalie, where he spent the next 11 days and had a surgical port placed in his chest for infusions.
While in the hospital, Natalie said they learned that her son had 75 percent cancer cells circulating in his peripheral blood, meaning that 25 percent of his blood volume was keeping him alive.
Natalie, who had just received her EMT license and was two courses away from completing prerequisites for a nursing program at the time of her son’s diagnosis, said she doesn't think she would have caught the symptoms if she had not learned medical evaluations while in school.
“The symptoms were so mild,” said Natalie. “Not even a true fever. I feel blessed that I was able to notice what I did and to act accordingly just in time to save his life.”
Natalie said she put her schooling on hold and turned down interviews for EMT positions to care for her son.
“I came to understand that my nursing school will be there waiting for me so I didn't prioritize school and work over my ill child,” said Natalie. “He needed all my attention, and it was hard for me to do that. I'm used to multitasking and doing multiple things at once. I had to learn to accept that I was only one person.”
According to Natalie, the cancer has not spread to Toli’s central nervous system so radiation was not necessary, but he did have to undergo chemotherapy treatments nearly every day for ten months. During that time, he had multiple stays in the hospital and developed seizure activity due to one of his medications which prompted his appendix to be removed.
Natalie said treatment has been a very life-changing, humbling process that has been bouncy at times.
“It's always a day-by-day process,” said Natalie. “At first, I didn't know if I was going to lose him or not. I was scared, but you wouldn't have been able to tell by looking at me. I think we both took the bull by the horns and we all did what we had to do.”
According to Natalie, Toli’s treatment was rough, with physical, emotional and cognitive effects, but not as bad as some kids have it.
“He went through all of the norms people experience during chemo,” said Natalie. “He lost his hair but was still cheerful and optimistic. It didn't seem to bother him as much as it did me. However, there were times where he finally broke down emotionally and started getting tired of everything. It was hard to see him sad and going through that. As a seven/eight-year-old for ten to eleven months getting poked and infused with chemicals, given meds, physical therapy, blood transfusions, hospital stays, weight gain and loss, throwing up, and all while being locked in a house to avoid germs because you can't get sick! It takes a toll.”
Now that Toli has completed the last block of his intense chemotherapy, Natlaie said his seizures have stopped and he is now in the maintenance stage of treatments, which require him to remain on the pill form of chemo in addition to monthly infusions and a lumbar puncture once every month.
“His hands still shake while doing hand-eye focused activities like putting together legos,” said Natalie. “Also, he has difficulty transitioning from project to project, but with his end of chemo date coming up … we are hoping that he can finally start to recover from all the chemo drugs he has been on the last 3.5 years.”
Although Toli’s last chemotherapy treatment will be Feb. 6, Natalie said he will still have two more years of monthly visits to get bloodwork done as well as follow-up visits and another neuropsych evaluation to see how he is recovering.
According to Natalie, Toli has a 10 percent chance of experiencing a relapse with his leukemia.
Natalie said her son has remained very loving and energetic throughout this process and enjoys Fornite and expressing himself in his Tik Tok videos. He also has big plans now that his chemo treatments are wrapping up.
“He wants to start doing karate and continue his horseback lessons at Butte Start Ranch,” said Natalie. “He is also showing a high interest already in joining the Marines. He is working on his hunter's safety course currently too. We want to get him out and about and to start doing the things he was restricted from during his cancer.”
Toli’s journey through treatment has been documented on the Facebook page “Cancer’s Kid Army #TeamToli” to bring awareness and advocate for children with leukemia and other cancers.
A GoFundMe page has also been started to raise funds for Toli’s treatment. The fundraiser can be found by searching for “leukemia ARMY KIDS : My Son Toli” at www.gofundme.com.