Cancer survivors and their families gathered in the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital’s Cancer Center Healing Garden for the hospital’s 13th annual Cancer Survivorship event on Wednesday evening.
Each year, former and current patients, friends, family and Adventist Health oncology staff meet for the survivorship event to honor the lives of cancer patients in different stages of their battle with the disease.
With around 50 survivors in attendance, organizers believe that Wednesday’s event was Adventist Health/Rideout’s largest survivorship yet.
Francisco Cross, director of mission and spiritual care, opened the event by leading guests through a group prayer. Cross oversees the Cancer Center’s spiritual volunteer program which helps provide emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families during their journey through the disease.
“I journeyed with someone who is currently battling cancer. She told me, ‘It gets easier and harder, but you figure it out as you go along.’ And I know that resonates with so many people here,” Cross said.
During his prayer, he was especially thankful to see the amount of supporters in attendance for each cancer survivor.
“Peace, be still. I tend to believe that while Jesus is not here in reality, he’s given us family, friends and best friends to lean on,” Cross said.
Oncology Clinical Nurse Sara Thomas said that June is national cancer survivor month, giving Adeventist Health/Rideout the opportunity to help patients celebrate their lives after a cancer diagnosis.
“It’s a big deal when our patients can make it to events like this,” Thomas said.
Cancer survivors who checked into the event were given a small Adventist Health tote bag with a water bottle, snacks and a free cookie voucher from Cookie Tree in Yuba City.
An art station was also available for attendees to contribute artwork as part of the Lilly Oncology On Canvas program, which gives members of the cancer community an opportunity to connect with other survivors through art. Organizers provided attendees a space to paint rocks or color in mandala patterns.
The artwork featured in the survivorship event came from anonymous artists who submitted their work to the lung cancer edition of Lilly Oncology Expressions magazine.
Those battling cancer are considered survivors upon their diagnosis. While many of those honored during the event were celebrating the completion of their treatment or remission, others like Suzanne Villanueva reflected on their experience in the midst of cancer.
Villanueva is still battling the disease, but said that she found reasons to fight through her community. This was the first cancer survivorship event that she had ever attended.
“Just being here puts me in a fighting spirit,” Villanueva said.