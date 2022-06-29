Adventist Health and Rideout held its first cancer survivorship celebration since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
Former patients and oncology staff with the Adventist Health Cancer Center gathered to honor those in different stages of their battle with the disease.
The event began with a short prayer led by fellow survivor Karen Hamilton. After all guests arrived in the Cancer Center’s Healing Garden, Hamilton asked everyone to recite the serenity prayer.
Hamilton said that those who have been diagnosed with cancer are incredibly familiar with the prayer and its meaning in their battle with the disease.
“We ask for serenity and courage to continue to follow our passions through this fight,” she said.
After another prayer, Paul DeMeritt, director of the health education and musical theater group Adventist Healthy Kids, introduced a small choir that performed.
DeMeritt, a fellow cancer survivor since 2017, congratulated attendants for living with their diagnoses. In preparation for the event, DeMeritt and the Adventist Healthy Kids members prepared a performance of “The Water is Wide.” The song was derived from the Scottish folk song “O Waly, Waly,” which sailors sang when encountering dangerous waters, he said.
“We’ve taken the liberty of adapting this song to fit a survivor’s journey as they navigate through rough waters,” DeMeritt said.
Food from the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville was served after the performance.
An art station was offered at the event which allowed guests to paint on a portrait submitted by a cancer patient. The portrait outline was left blank so guests could add color as they visited the station. Once the painting was finished, it was hung in the Cancer Center visitor’s hallway along with portraits from previous survivorship events.
The station also featured artwork from Lilly Oncology on Canvas, a creative initiative encouraging those impacted by cancer to connect through art. The artwork featured in the survivorship event came from anonymous artists who submitted their work to the breast and lung cancer editions of Lilly Oncology Expressions magazine.
Among those honored at the event were Laura Boek and Raul Ramírez, who celebrated their remission.
Boek, a breast cancer survivor, struggled to find hope after her diagnosis. Her doctors in Peru helped with the initial treatment, but didn’t believe she would make it to remission. Her battle with breast cancer affected her ability to have children which sent her into a deeper depression. After moving to the United States, Boek was able to find treatment that was better suited for her with the Cancer Center.
“I went through a lot of anxiety and depression during that time. I’m grateful for the help I received here,” she said.
Ramírez was able to find a community with fellow survivors after losing two family members to cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007, shortly after his mother died. Ramírez also lost his nephew to leukemia a few years after his own diagnosis. He became a part of the Patient Family Advisory Council in order to bridge hospital conduct with patients and their families.