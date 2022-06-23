The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and the Feather River Democratic Club will be holding a Meet the Candidates event next week for congressional and assembly hopefuls.
Set to start at 6 p.m. on June 29 at the Shiloh Clubhouse at 859 Jones Rd. in Yuba City, the meet and greet will feature U.S. House of Representatives candidate Max Steiner, an Army veteran and former Foreign Service Officer living in Chico, and David Leon Zink, the Democratic candidate for California Assembly who lives in Magalia.
“This will be a wonderful opportunity for the public to meet and converse with two outstanding candidates seeking to represent the Yuba-Sutter region both in Congress and in the California Assembly,” Sharon Foote, Sutter County Democratic chairwoman, said in a statement. “People will be able to meet one-on-one in a relaxed atmosphere.”
Appetizers and beverages will be served. For more information, call Joene Tranter at 530-415-3704.