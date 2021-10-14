The Appeal-Democrat will be teaming up with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to present a candidate forum ahead of the Dec. 7 Live Oak special election to fill the vacant city council seat. Questions will be put to candidates Aleks Tica, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Cruz Mora, and Rick Dais. Have a question you’d like to hear the candidates address? Send questions to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. The forum is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 2082 Pennington Road in Live Oak.
Candidate forum for Live Oak special election set for Oct. 26
- Appeal Staff Report
