The Appeal-Democrat will be teaming up with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to present a candidate forum ahead of the Dec. 7 Live Oak special election to fill the vacant city council seat. Questions will be put to candidates Aleks Tica, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Cruz Mora, and Rick Dais. Have a question you’d like to hear the candidates address? Send questions to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. The forum is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 2082 Pennington Road in Live Oak.

