Four candidates running in the Dec. 7 Live Oak special election will answer questions from the community during a candidate forum on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The forum will take place at the Live Oak Middle School gymnasium, 2082 Pennington Rd., Live Oak. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal, will be hosting the forum. Bob Harlan, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way executive director and Appeal Editor Robert Summa will serve as moderators. The forum will also be live streamed on the Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce Facebook page (facebook.com/YubaSutterChamber). The location of the forum is requiring that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing while in the facility.
The following candidates are running in the election:
Cruz Mora, 22: Mora ran for Live Oak City Council in the November 2020 election. He has lived in Live Oak his entire life and is currently pursuing a degree in public health and a minor in political science from Chico State. He previously worked as an intern staffer at Assemblyman James Gallagher’s Chico office. He currently works for the state of California in the Employment Development Department (EDD).
Jeramy Chapdelaine, 42: Chapdelaine ran for Live Oak City Council in 2020 and has lived in Live Oak for more than 16 years. He previously served as a Sutter County planning commissioner and Live Oak planning commissioner. Chapdelaine currently represents Live Oak on the Board of Commissioners for the Regional Housing Authority. He is the Construction and Facilities Development Manager for the city of West Sacramento. Chapdelaine has been with the city for more than five years.
Aleks Tica, 30: Tica ran as an incumbent in the Live Oak City Council election in 2020 and lost his seat. Tica was elected to the council in 2016 and served as mayor in 2018. During his time on the council he served on various boards throughout Live Oak and Yuba and Sutter counties. He also represented Live Oak on the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and the League of California Cities. Tica works at his family’s business Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant as a waiter and in the field on his family’s orchards. He does banking and finances for his family’s businesses.
Rick Dais, 69: Dais ran for a seat on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors in 2014 and ran for a seat on the Live Oak City Council in 2018. He has lived in Live Oak for about seven years and is a retired carpenter and contractor. Dais has been a part of community efforts to fight against Yuba City annexations and fought against water rates increasing in Live Oak.
Council turmoil
Live Oak has been operating with four council members since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31. Hernandez said Thursday that he resigned in part because he took a job out of state but also due to the “toxic environment within city hall.”
Hernandez was elected to the city council in 2018 and was appointed mayor in January 2021. He said council members did not get along and that he spent much of his time as mayor trying to maintain order during meetings.
“It was just pretty much toxic,” Hernandez said. “It was just not good.”
He specifically mentioned councilman J.R. Thiara as being difficult to work with. He said he did not have any issues with city staff or council members Bob Woten and Nancy Santana.
In November 2020, the city council adopted a resolution censuring Thiara. Since August 2019, Thiara has not been allowed on city property where there are employees. He has only been allowed to attend agendized, published council meetings and is not allowed to communicate with any city employee except for the city manager.
The censure referenced Thiara’s conduct that included disrupting meetings, supporting efforts counterproductive to the city, using social media to attack the personal lives of staff and council members, and spreading misinformation. Thiara said the claims brought against him are from anonymous sources and has yet to be informed of any cause or charges filed against him. He said the city’s release of the workplace investigation was an attempt to embarrass him, according to Appeal archives.
Hernandez said that when he resigned, Thiara and his first cousin and fellow councilman Lakhvir Ghag teamed up for a “power grab.”
“I think they don’t have the proper knowledge of local government,” Hernandez said.
He said voters should make their decision in December based on a candidates’ qualifications and not based on the person’s name.
Budget stalemate
In September, the Live Oak City Council unanimously passed three months of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget. The vote came after the council passed two months of the budget on July 21. Nonessential city operations shut down starting July 14 after the council failed to pass the full budget in a 2-2 vote. Woten and Santana voted yes and Thiara and Ghag voted no.
Thiara said Thursday that he is waiting for a revised budget proposal from staff reflecting tens of thousands of dollars listed in the proposed budget that need to be corrected, revised or eliminated for a balanced budget.
City Manager Aaron Palmer said staff has been updating the budget but is waiting on the council to bring it back to a meeting. Palmer said Thiara and Ghag voted against approving the collection of taxes from two Community Facilities Districts (CFDs) and a Fire and Lighting District, which caused the proposed budget to go from having a $170,000 surplus to an approximately $835,000 general fund deficit. Woten and Santana voted yes.
Thiara said by waiving the taxes, citizens will see greater disposable income, which will benefit the overall financial health of Live Oak and add economic value to businesses. Palmer responded that by not approving the CFDs the city is in “a very bleak financial hole.” He said the city will likely have to draw from reserves to make up the difference. Part of the revenue collected from CFDs goes to Live Oak schools.
Woten called Thiara and Ghag’s vote on CFDs “absurd” and said it was part of a campaign strategy to help them get votes for Mora.
“Those are normal fees and property taxes that people pay every year,” Woten said in an email. “Nobody has a problem with that because those funds go to finance all the important parts of keeping the city safe.”
Woten said Thiara and Ghag are stalling the budget process in hopes that Mora will be elected in December. Thiara said he has not formally endorsed any candidate.
“I believe the budget can be passed,” Woten said. “It’s a good budget and it had a surplus until J.R. (Thiara) and Lakhvir (Ghag) started voting down the CFDs.”
Santana and Ghag did not respond for comment by the publication deadline.