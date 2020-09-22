Candidates for Yuba City council and Sutter County supervisors will take questions tonight in a candidate’s forum organized by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
The forum, moderated by Bob Harlan of the United Way and Steve Miller of the Appeal, will be streamed live on Facebook pages including those of Yuba-Sutter Live, the chamber and the Appeal-Democrat.
Most questions for the candidates have been suggested by community members. Questions can still be submitted during the live stream. Questions for Yuba County and Marysville candidates and for Live Oak candidates can still be emailed to smiller@appealdemocrat.com
The forum will be recorded and streamed by Ted Langdell of Yuba-Sutter Live. Sierra Central Credit Union and other members of the Chamber are underwriting the forums.
The virtual forums will not be open to the public, but everyone can watch online.
The schedule includes,
– Tonight, from Yuba City Council chambers: Sutter County supervisor candidates for District 4 and 5 at 6 p.m.; city council candidates at 7:30 p.m.
– Thursday, from the Yuba County Government Center: Yuba County supervisor candidates for District 2 at 6 p.m.; Marysville City Council and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m.
– Next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Live Oak Community Center: Live Oak City Council candidates at 6 p.m.