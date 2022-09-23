The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat, is set to host two candidate forums for those running in key local races in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
On Monday, a forum for Marysville City Council candidates will be held at 6 p.m. at Marysville City Hall, 526 C St. in Marysville. Candidates expected to participate include Bruce Buttacavoli, Brad Hudson and Stephanie McKenzie.
On Wednesday, candidates running for Yuba City and Live Oak council races will face off starting at 6 p.m. at Feather River Academy’s Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City. Those slated to be at the forum are Yuba City City Council candidates Dave Shaw, Brendon Messina, Marc Boomgaarden, Chuck Smith, Sukh Sidhu, Grace Espindola and Mike Pasquale.
The Yuba City portion of Wednesday’s forum will start at 6 p.m. The Live Oak portion of the forum will begin at 7 p.m. Candidates for Live Oak City Council who are anticipated to take part include J.R. Thiara, Bob Woten, Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Ashley Hernandez, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.
The format for the forum will give each candidate an opportunity to provide a 90-second opening statement, 2-minute closing statement and 1 minute to respond to each of the questions from the forum moderators – Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, and Robert Summa, editor for the Appeal-Democrat.
“Rebuttals are only allowed if there is a reference to a particular opposing candidate in the candidate’s answer,” chamber of commerce officials said. “Rebuttals will have up to 30 seconds. Rebuttals are not permitted to the opening and closing statements. Questions will be developed by the moderators and can also be submitted to the Chamber and the Appeal from the public. Audience members will be able to submit questions as well and, if time allows, moderators will ask audience submitted questions. None of the forum questions will be shared in advance with any candidates.”