The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat, is set to host two candidate forums for those running in key local races in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

On Monday, a forum for Marysville City Council candidates will be held at 6 p.m. at Marysville City Hall, 526 C St. in Marysville. Candidates expected to participate include Bruce Buttacavoli, Brad Hudson and Stephanie McKenzie.

