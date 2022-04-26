Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by current Yuba County District One Supervisor Andy Vasquez. Running against Vasquez are Eric Mallow and Kristopher Kramer.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: I believe our biggest challenge, and government’s top priority, is public safety. California has failed its residents and our state is now in a public safety crisis, releasing thousands of criminals onto our streets and vagrants are out of control.
I have fought to ensure Yuba County has enough officers to protect lives and property. Through our local Measure K funds, by the end of this year, we will have already put $11 million towards public safety and fire. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is now a place officers want to be long-term.
Q: How will your continued presence on the board help the residents of Yuba County?
A: Measure K did not pass easily or by a wide majority in Yuba County. The voters were concerned that a general tax would not be spent the way they wanted it spent – on law enforcement and fire protection. I have fought to ensure the Measure K sales tax funds are going to what was promised, and my continued presence on the board will ensure they continue to be spent the way the taxpayer wants.
We do have new members on the Board post Measure K, they were not here and did not make promises to the people, it’s imperative we keep board members elected that keep their promises.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?
A: I’m a Vietnam Veteran, former Reserve Yuba County Sheriff Deputy, and a small business owner for over 40 years.
Since taking office, we trimmed all departments, and maintained a balanced budget every single year.
I’m proud to report you are now protected by one of the best levee systems in the entire country. We’ve completed a record number of road repairs, and North Beale Road now has curbs, gutters and sidewalks. To encourage jobs, we’ve created the “Yes to Yuba” campaign and streamlined the building permit process.
I truly love our Linda and Edgewater communities! I’ve organized many community clean-up days, removed 500 tons of garbage and returned hundreds of shopping carts to local stores.
All of my experience, from the military to law enforcement; from the private sector to being your public sector representative; have all prepared me to continue creating success for Yuba County residents as your Supervisor.
Q: What factors do you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?
A: Einstein said, “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” I inherited many issues when elected, including a growing unfunded pension liability, a broken public safety system and increased costs at every level. I have looked for creative strategies to tackle every issue.
Every decision made has consequences. I weigh many things before voting, including the effect on your personal rights and freedoms, the cost, the effect on public safety, the effect on your quality of life, and ability to follow through and successfully complete the project.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: I have been honored to serve as your Supervisor and honored to have the ability to create programs in our community to celebrate our youth, honor our Hmong and Chinese communities, support our law enforcement and respect our veterans.
Before I was elected, while I’ve been elected, and long after I’ve left office, I will continue to dedicate my time to celebrating Yuba County’s accomplishments and working to solve our toughest problems. I’d be honored to have your vote again for Yuba County Supervisor. Thank you.