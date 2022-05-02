Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Bob Bagley, who is running for Yuba County Supervisor District Five. He will be facing off against Jon Messick and Zachary Cross for the seat left vacant by Supervisor Randy Fletcher.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: Our biggest challenge in one word is water.
When it’s a lack of water, like it has been the majority of the past decade, it’s the effects of the drought, which is increased fire danger; lack of irrigation water to some Districts; precious water being forced down the river for fish flows; and statewide “one-size-fits-all” water cutbacks for residents and businesses.
As I’ve walked homes and talked to voters over the past year, there is a huge disconnect between public perception and the reality of water in Yuba County. Through decades of planning, Yuba County is in a better position than many other parts of the state because of the availability of groundwater in our region.
I will stand up for the rights and quality-of-life for Yuba County residents. We should not be lumped in with areas of the state that have no water resources and have not invested in water infrastructure the way we have.
I will support continued forest management projects, levee improvements and flood risk reduction projects; including a secondary spillway on Bullards Bar dam.
We have enough resources now through the Yuba Water Agency to ensure that ALL Yuba County residents have access to safe, reliable drinking water and irrigation water. I will support funding projects that will secure Yuba County water rights.
Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Yuba County if elected?
A: I think the board position pays too well -- over double what Sutter County Supervisors make. Being a Yuba County Supervisor now pays north of $80,000/year including the Yuba Water Agency stipend, yet most members of the Board currently have a second job.
The massive difference between myself and my opponents and the majority of the current board, is that I’m retired! I don’t need this job, I want this job. This will be my full-time job. I think it’s a game-changing bang-for-the-buck for residents of the 5th District who will now have a Supervisor working for them all day, every day.
I am passionate about forest management, fire risk reduction, broadband expansion, protecting agriculture and preserving farm land. I look forward to serving on numerous committees that are vital to the 5th District, including the Fire Safe Council, Bi-County Homeless Service Program, Emergency Medical Care, Law & Justice, and many more! I also look forward to coordinating frequent community meetings to update constituents on all important issues.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?
A: I successfully managed large business operations for over 40 years throughout California and Nevada, including running the massive operations of Target and Michael’s Arts & Crafts stores. I am excited to apply my private industry experience to running the County. I will be focused on leadership and management training, creating a culture of customer service, and controlling payroll and operational expenses.
Locally, I served on the Yuba-Sutter United Way board and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce board.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?
A: We have all worked hard to be able to live in this part of Yuba County, and I will work hard to represent the people of our District. Every decision I make will ensure we are protecting our property rights, supporting agriculture, improving our quality of life, and keeping the country country!
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: My decision to run was not a spur of the moment whim. Over a year ago I began meeting with every key stakeholder in the County, to date I’ve had over 100 meetings. I’ve talked in-depth with our Sheriff, every board member, former board members, former candidates, fire and water district managers and board members, Yuba Water Agency staff, farmers, business owners and residents.
This year my wife Marcy and I will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary.
I love the quote and live each day believing, “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”
I would be honored to be your next Yuba County Supervisor. Visit www.bagley4supervisor.com to learn more.