The following are answers provided by Marc Boomgaarden, who is running for the Yuba City City Council District 2 seat. Boomgaarden is facing off against Chuck Smith and Sukh Sidhu.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Yuba City?
A: I continue to be very optimistic about the future of Yuba City. We are not without challenges but we continue to see new business interest in the city (Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sportsman Warehouse, hotels to name a few) as well as new housing being constructed. Through good financial stewardship we have been able to maintain and enhance both our police and fire departments, complete or begin necessary road improvements, develop new parks and continue to invest in services that contribute to the quality of life we enjoy. I see continued and enhanced partnerships with Sutter County and other regional partners to provide an attractive place for all of us to live, work and play.
Q: How have you helped address the homelessness issue in Yuba City?
A: During my time on the city council we have implemented the assignment of two full-time police officers into the position of Homeless Liaison Officer. These two officers provide both guidance efforts for homeless individuals as well as dealing with enforcement issues. We have also committed significant funding to our partners, which include the Homeless Consortium, Sutter County, and Habitat for Humanity, to provide transition and permanent housing for those without homes as well as care services for those that need a hand up. We began periodic “citywide clean up operations” which take care of trash and debris left behind by the homeless. Earlier this year we also allocated significant funding to assist businesses who need to clean up items/debris left at their locations.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: During my time on the city council we have emphasized being open for and open to business. Early on I/we took a look at the fees charged to development and sliced those which helped spur the activity you see currently going on in our city. In response to increased business, housing interest and new projects we have added staff to our Planning and Building Departments to help move projects along. We have also initiated a Development Liaison position to assist builders and developers when they are expanding operations, bringing new development to Yuba City. Additionally we remain engaged with the local Economic Development Committee and the Greater Sacramento Economic Council which all contribute to retaining and attracting business. I/we worked with Sutter County to develop a tax sharing agreement for annexations that are occurring in south Yuba City. This tax sharing agreement along with these annexations help to provide adequate new land within Yuba City to develop much needed housing, businesses, schools and parks as the city grows.
Q: How have you helped address the lack of affordable housing and/or housing in general for Yuba City?
A: I/we have been heavily engaged with our local partners to address both affordable and general housing. We have cut development fees which has spurred a significant increase in houses being built with more to come which are visible as you drive around the city. We have supported land annexations into the city and planned for additional housing opportunities for both single and multi-family residential units.
On the subject of affordable housing, we continue to work with our partners which include Sutter County, Habitat for Humanity and the Regional Housing Authority. During my time on the council, we have partnered with Sutter County and the Regional Housing Authority to develop, build and occupy the New Haven Project which provides 39 units of affordable housing. We provide funding, and are in the process of working with Habitat for Humanity to build and refurbish housing units. We are currently partnering with the Regional Housing Authority to develop a 176 unit affordable housing development called Richland Village and are in the beginning phases of a separate additional 80 unit project for senior housing. I, along with Yuba City Councilperson Shon Harris, are currently representing the city council along with representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Homeless Consortium on an application for a California State Housing & Community Development “Project Homekey” development. Applications for state funding for this project are due towards the end of this year.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: Voters should consider voting for me for several reasons. As a former Yuba City Fire Chief and executive leader in Yuba City and president of one of the largest ag equipment dealerships in Northern California I bring the unique combination of proven and positive executive leadership in both the public and private sectors. This combination provides the right blend of understanding how government operates and how private business operates.
As a former Yuba City mayor, and current councilperson, I am keenly aware of the important projects we already have underway and the ability to help lead those projects to completion. I don’t need time to “learn the job.”
I have maintained good relationships with our local governmental and business leaders and have successfully worked with them to bring important projects, agreements and change to Yuba City. I am not a career politician. I represent and am accountable to those I serve. If elected this will be my final term and I will continue to donate city council salary to nonprofits.