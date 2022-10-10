Editor’s note: One in a series.
The following are answers provided by Jeramy Chapdelaine, who is running for Live Oak City Council. Candidates for the council are vying for three seats. Those also running include J.R. Thiara, Ashley Hernandez, Bob Woten, Cruz Mora, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.
The candidates, except for Grove, took part in a candidate forum hosted recently by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat. The video of that forum is available on both the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat Facebook pages.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Live Oak?
A: My vision for Live Oak is healthy and focused growth based on the input of the community.
I believe Live Oak has so much potential to develop and improve in any direction it desires. I will ensure that the necessary collaboration happens between the city and the public and I’d like to help move the process forward as a dedicated representative, promoting and advocating for Live Oak on the local, regional, and even national levels.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: The city needs to pursue additional grant funding for improvements to redevelop and revitalize Live Oak’s downtown and other aging and undeveloped commercial areas. Live Oak also needs to increase marketing and establish incentives to promote development and attract new businesses.
Q: What are the most pressing issues for Live Oak?
A: Live Oak needs leadership with the foresight and experience necessary to work with each other, as well as staff to find solutions to the critical issues associated with inflation, labor shortages and declining revenues.
The city council must also work with the public to identify priorities, develop a strategic plan, and put that plan in motion.
Q: How will your continued presence on the council be a benefit to the citizens of Live Oak?
A: I am extremely motivated and focused. In less than a year I’ve already made progress on/or completed some of my campaign priorities and with a full term I believe we can accomplish so much more.
I work well with others and don’t get caught up with personal feelings or egos, my top priority is to represent and serve the citizens of Live Oak.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: I am passionate about Live Oak, and it would be an honor to continue serving my neighbors. I also bring a well-rounded blend of experience to the council that includes 17 years of professional local government leadership experience, working for much larger cities.
If re-elected, I will continue to do everything within my power to promote the city of Live Oak, as a motivational and effective leader, who is open minded, collaborative, and dedicated to improving our community and the quality of life for Live Oak’s residents.