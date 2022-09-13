Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Chuck Smith, who is running for the Yuba City City Council District 2 seat. Smith is facing off against Marc Boomgaarden and Sukh Sidhu.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Yuba City?
A: I envision a safe and prosperous environment for our citizens and their families to live in. A safe environment would include a well-equipped and trained law enforcement and fire department. I encourage our police department to be tough on crime and our fire department to be ready for any emergencies that may arise. I envision a future with little to no homeless population, a thriving business community and improved quality of life for all families and residents – from the youngest to the oldest!
Q: How will you address the homelessness issue in Yuba City?
A: Homelessness is a complex and serious issue facing Yuba City, its businesses and residents. This is one of the issues I want to be involved in to find a workable solution for all involved. Obviously, throwing copious amounts of tax dollars at this problem is not working. When elected to City Council, I will propose that we commission an AD HOC committee to address this issue. This committee would be made up of people who were either:
A. Homeless and have turned their lives around to become productive citizens – they would have an intimate knowledge of what the problems are and assist with developing possible solutions to explore.
B. Nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, health care workers with vast experience with homeless individuals and other organizations that are involved with and helping the homeless communities. People and organizations that are and have been working within the situation are better prepared to find a workable solution than the government bureaucracy.
We must keep ourselves from becoming a destination for homeless and a dumping ground for problematic homeless from other jurisdictions. We as a community – business and residents alike – need to stop allowing their panhandling and report their illegal camps to the police department every time we see it. We must stop enabling their behavior and make it “uncomfortable” for them to continue. Until we stand up, the homeless population will continue to grow and use Yuba City as their own personal toilet.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: Having a prosperous economy means that the city and its council must create an environment that promotes and encourages economic growth, including improved infrastructure and low crime rates.
The City Council must be more responsive to businesses looking to locate in Yuba City – like Costco. It is a shame that Yuba City lost such a huge sales tax generator like Costco to one of the most economically challenged communities in our two regions. Our City Council should have “made an offer Costco couldn’t refuse” and rolled out the red carpet to entice them to locate here. As your Councilmember I will make it a priority to be responsive to owners and business leaders looking to locate in Yuba City. It’s our job after all! We must eliminate as many of the cumbersome rules and regulations also known as “red tape” as possible, to spur economic growth. I would also like to see fees decreased and incentives increased to support all businesses, now and in the future.
Q: How will you address the lack of affordable housing and/or housing in general for Yuba City?
A: Building affordable housing is an issue throughout our region. It’s a challenge to find developers to build “affordable” units when rents are this high and they stand to lose money. Yuba City is growing and needs affordable and residential housing to accommodate the residents of our city. I support a plan that requires developers to build out an equal number of affordable housing units to match the number of units they propose to build in a standard housing development.
When I am elected, I will support an updated, reliable and realistic general plan to make sure that we can accommodate our current and future needs.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: I’ve been asking each resident I talk to the same question: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? If the answer is no (which most are), then I ask them to vote for a new council – one who will ensure that in four years they can reply with a yes. The cost of surviving has increased immensely, and we have higher garbage bills than ever, higher water/sewer rates than ever, roadways that are in a state of disrepair – and the list goes on! To get these things accomplished, I encourage voters to elect me so changes can be made to our community to make it a better place to live, work and play. We need a fighter – a warrior for the people.
My background includes 5 years serving in the Marine Corps, I am a combat Vietnam War Veteran. I spent 13 years as a street cop working for the Sacramento Police Department (retired) and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. I also worked 25 years as a court security officer protecting The Federal Judiciary in Sacramento, CA. As you can see, I have been fighting for this country my entire life. As a fighter and a warrior, I will stand up and fight for all of your constitutional and God-given rights. As your Councilmember, I will become a buffer between you and a big government overreach. Currently, big government is trying to overstep its boundaries and are, little by little, taking away our freedoms. Yuba City residents need a local government that is actually willing and ready to fight for and protect your freedoms. I am a proven fighter for our rights and as your Councilmember, I will continue to do so.