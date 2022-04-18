Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Courtney Ortega, who is running for Sutter County Supervisor District Two. She will be facing off against incumbent Dan Flores.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Sutter County and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: The biggest challenge facing Sutter County is bloated, inefficient government that cannot serve or protect the people of Sutter County. I will bring a fresh perspective and true leadership, while being accountable to spending and public opinion. I will work to rebuild our relationship with Yuba City and work together to tackle vagrants, squatters and the increase in crimes against small businesses, rural residents and farmers. I will bring creative ideas to Sutter County governance to ensure our county government is protecting and serving the people of Sutter above all else, no more apathy or going along to get along.
Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Sutter County if elected?
A: I am not afraid to take measures to save our county money. I’m not afraid to cut spending or sell assets to cut costs. First and foremost an obligation of law makers is to respect spending their constituent’s money, and to be fiscally responsible. Irresponsible spending has gotten out of hand in Sutter County, and it needs to be seriously evaluated. The Board of Supervisors just passed the largest budget in Sutter County history and are considering raising taxes to pay for county expenses. I will address this out of hand spending and prioritize lowering and quelling expenditures.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?
A: I have a strong public service background. I have worked with impoverished, marginalized, multi-cultural and multi-linguistic communities. I have also worked with children with non typical learning abilities. Sutter County’s second district has one of the most diverse, yet most impoverished areas in the county. It is imperative that each decision made, takes into account the impact on our most vulnerable residents.
My career has given me the ability to listen and learn from people with diverse backgrounds and personalities that are very different from myself. It has helped me to learn how to help and support communities while seeking the best solution for those people and not based on an outsider’s interpretation of their situation.
I have experience working in the law-making process. I know how law is supposed to be implemented and how it is not. I know what it looks like for a law maker to value and seek the opinion of their constituency in their legislative process, which I will do as Supervisor.
Throughout the pandemic, I have been actively working to make change in our local government. I am passionate and will bring a fresh perspective to the Board.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?
A: Every decision I make as County Supervisor I will ask:
Is it Constitutional?
Is it legal and moral?
Can we afford it?
Does it reflect the values and priorities of Sutter County residents?
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: I will make sure every decision checks both the legal and ethical boxes. I will defend our civil liberties and uphold my oath of office to the constitution. I will never waver on this issue. The people of Sutter can count on me to stand up for them and their wants and needs above all other motivations.